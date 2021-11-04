Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Origin Bancorp traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 2236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

