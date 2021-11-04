Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05), with a volume of 500 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 million and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

