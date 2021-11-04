Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.25. 149,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 362,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

