Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock worth $427,597,067 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,408,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,372,000.

OCDX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 55,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,145. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

