Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 515,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last ninety days.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

