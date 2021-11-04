Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $265.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average of $194.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $267.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

