Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Avalara by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $29,853,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $184.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

