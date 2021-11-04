Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,475 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,406,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -272.85 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

