Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 35,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00.

Shares of OM opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.