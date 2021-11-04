Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 698,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
OSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $174.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.