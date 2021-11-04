Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 698,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $174.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

