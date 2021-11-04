Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

OVV opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 97,528 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 15.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

