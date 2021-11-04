Owlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the average daily volume of 1,493 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Owlet alerts:

NYSE OWLT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 61,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81. Owlet has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.