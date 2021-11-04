Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

