Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

TBGNF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Oxurion has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

