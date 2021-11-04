Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

