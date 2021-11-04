PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of PD stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,806 shares of company stock worth $9,698,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PagerDuty by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 265,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 161,195 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagerDuty (PD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.