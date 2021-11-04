Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,827,229 shares of company stock valued at $147,094,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 179.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

