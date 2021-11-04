Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 3,348 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

NDSN stock opened at $259.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $264.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

