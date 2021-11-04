Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 144,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 1,128,324 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 779,455 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,316,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCOA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Scion Tech Growth I Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.