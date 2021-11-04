Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490,132 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 136.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.29.

PDD stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

