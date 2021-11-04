Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.