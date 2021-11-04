Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.54 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,815,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $75.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.