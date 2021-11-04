Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 198.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,712 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,206 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.17% of Peabody Energy worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

