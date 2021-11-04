Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,603,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $277.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.98, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,169. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

