Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.23 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.