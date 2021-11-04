Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,867 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

