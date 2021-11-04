Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 53 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $2,656,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $156.73 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

