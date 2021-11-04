Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.33 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZR opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

