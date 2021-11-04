Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.43

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.43 and last traded at $136.53, with a volume of 7017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -159.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

