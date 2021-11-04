Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $658,550.16 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 444,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

