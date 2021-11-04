Parachute Trading Up 10.5% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $223,377.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 166.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

