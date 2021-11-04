Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 594,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

