Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paramount Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Paramount Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

