Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.40 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and $13.40 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.82 or 0.00032307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00087586 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074388 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00101430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.18 or 0.07284938 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,135.73 or 0.99631304 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022587 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.