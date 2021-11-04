Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.40 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and $13.40 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.82 or 0.00032307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00087586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00101430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.18 or 0.07284938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,135.73 or 0.99631304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,449 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

