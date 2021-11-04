Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

