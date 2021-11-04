Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $325.86 and last traded at $323.74, with a volume of 6625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.08.

The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.99.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.