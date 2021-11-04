Patrick Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will earn $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

PATK opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,140.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.