PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,332 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $287.62 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $220.75 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

