PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,666 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.