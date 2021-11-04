PDT Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 314,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,961 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.