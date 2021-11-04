PDT Partners LLC Invests $297,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

