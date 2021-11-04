PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,066 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

