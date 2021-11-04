PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.