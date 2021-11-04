PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Tufin Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of TUFN opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $382.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

