Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $3,091,266.99 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24.

On Friday, September 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

