PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $240.09 million and $583,550.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00241802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,396,718,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,294,741 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

