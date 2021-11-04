Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 885.50 ($11.57) on Wednesday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of GBX 524.20 ($6.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 773.86.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

