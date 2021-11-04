Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 738 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The stock has a market cap of £224.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,236.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.98.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

