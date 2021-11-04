PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $521.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

