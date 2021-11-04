PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 8,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

